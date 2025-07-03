Prince William, Kate Middleton Receive New Royal Power From King Charles

In a significant upgrade to their current royal responsibilities, King Charles has granted Prince William and Kate Middleton the power to issue Royal Warrants - a recognition for those supplying goods or services to the royal family. Until now, the Prince and Princess of Wales had not been allowed to hand out the prestigious honour to businesses, brands and people they support. But now, according to the New York Post, the royal couple will be able to exercise the rare power, thanks to King Charles.

A "Royal Warrant of Appointment" is a "mark of recognition" to those who "have regularly supplied goods or services to the Royal Household," as per the royal family's website.

Kate Middleton will be the first Princess of Wales in 115 years to be granted the centuries-old honour, according to The Post. The last Princess of Wales who was allowed to issue royal warrants was Queen Mary, before her husband, George V, became monarch in 1910.

In 1980, King Charles issued warrants as Prince of Wales, but his then-wife, Princess Diana, was not given the honour.

Now, in a statement, Sir Ian Patrick, private secretary to the Prince of Wales, confirmed the news. "Their Royal Highnesses are delighted to be able to recognise and celebrate British industry, creativity and skills through the granting of Warrants," he said, per the outlet.

Those who now hold Royal Warrants can apply to keep their desired status until the end of this month. Applications for new warrants from the couple will be accepted beginning in early 2026.

To obtain a Royal Warrant, a company must have provided services to the royal family for five of the past seven years. Needless to say, it needs to exhibit high standards, service and practice sustainability.

Currently, there are 800 warrant holders, with entities ranging from food producers and restaurants to tailors, hotels and more. Individual service providers can also receive warrants.

"The grant of a Royal Warrant gives a Warrant Holder nothing more than a right to display the Royal Arms and they are not entitled to claim or imply any exclusivity of supply," the website reads.

"There is no requirement for the company concerned to be British-owned or UK-based. Warrant-holding firms do not provide their goods or services for free to the Royal Households, and all transactions are conducted on a strictly commercial basis," it adds.

Notably, King Charles and Queen Camilla granted their second set of Royal Warrants to a total of 386 companies last year. In 2024, the couple handed out 152 warrants to businesses.



