Karwa Chauth 2023: Know Moonrise Time, Puja Muhurat And Vrat Katha

Karwa Chauth is a Hindu festival celebrated by married Hindu women on the fourth day of the full moon in the month of Kartik. This year, the festival falls on November 1. On this day, married Hindu women observe a fast for the entire day. They mark this tradition for the prosperity, safety, and long life of their husbands. Karwa Chauth is widely celebrated in the northern parts of India, including Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

As part of the ritual, married women observe 'Nirjala vrat' by not having food or even a single drop of water after sunrise for the entire day. They break their fast only by looking at the moon and their husbands' faces through a sieve. On this day, married Hindu women pray to Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati, Lord Ganesha, and Karwa Mata for the long life of their husbands.

Karwa Chauth 2023 Date, Puja Shubh Muhurta and Moonrise Timings:

Karwa Chauth is also known as Karak Chaturthi. This year, it will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 1.

According to Drik Panchang, the Karwa Chauth puja muhurat is from 5:36 pm to 6:54 pm. The Karwa Chauth Upavasa time is from 06:33 am to 06:15 pm, and the moonrise time is at 8:15pm. Meanwhile, the Chaturthi Tithi will begin on October 31 at 9:30pm and end on November 1 at 9:19pm.

Karwa Chauth Vrat Katha

According to Hindu mythology, Veeravati, daughter of Vedsharma and Leelavati, visited her brothers during Karwa Chauth. As time went by, she started feeling a little faint and waited eagerly to break her fast by sighting the Moon. however, seeing her plight, Veeravati's brother tricked her into breaking the fast by showing her an object that resembled the Moon.

Unfortunately, after the third morsel of food, the news of her husband's death arrived. Veeravati cried all night until Goddess Indrani appeared in front of her, who told her that she broke the fast without giving Argha (offering) to the Moon and that led to the untimely death of her husband. However, she promised Veeravati that if she keeps Chauth vrat every month and the next Karwa Chauth vrat, her husband will be alive and back. Seeing her devotion Yama, the God of death, was forced to bring her husband back to life.

Therefore, on Karwa Chauth, married women keep this fast to ensure the longevity of their husbands and an enduring marriage. The fast is also believed to bring good luck and prosperity to the family.