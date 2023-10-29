Karwa Chauth: Know Date, Significance And Rituals Of This Auspicious Day

Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on November 1.

Karwa Chauth is a Hindu festival celebrated by married women on the fourth day of the full moon in the month of Kartik according to the Hindu calendar. This year, the festival falls on November 1. On this day, married Hindu women observe a 'nirjala vrat', or fast, by not having food or even a single drop of water after sunrise for the entire day. They mark this tradition for the prosperity, safety and long life of their husbands. Women break their fast by looking at the moon and their husbands' faces through a sieve.

Significance of Karwa Chauth

Karwa Chauth is also known as Karak Chaturthi. While 'Karwa' means earthen pots, 'Chauth' means the fourth day. This day is celebrated with the belief that it emulates Goddess Parvati, who observed a fast to obtain Lord Shiva as her husband. Therefore, married women keep this fast to ensure the longevity of their husbands and an enduring marriage. The fast is also believed to bring good luck and prosperity to the family.

The one-day festival is widely celebrated in the northern parts of India, including Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan. Married Hindu women pray to Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati, Lord Ganesha, and Karwa Mata for the long life of their husbands.

Karwa Chauth Rituals

On this day, women wake up early, take a bath, have Sargi before sunrise, and observe a fast for the entire day. They break their fast only after looking at the moon and offering 'arghya' to it using an earthen pot, and by having a bite of food and a taste of water from their spouses' hands.

During the Karwa Chauth Puja, women wear traditional clothes, don the traditional symbols of a married woman (like sindoor, bangles, bindi etc), and apply henna on their hands, as it is considered auspicious. Many also sing songs and read the story of Karwa Chauth in groups. Most women, especially Punjabis, receive sargi from their mother-in-law as well.