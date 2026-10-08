Jharkhand Farmer's Viral Fashion Reels Leaves Internet Impressed: "Bro Has Style"

Nishant Kerketta, a farmer and fitness enthusiast from Jharkhand, is winning over the internet with an unusual mix of farming and fashion. Instead of expensive studios and professional backdrops, Nishant uses his fields, village homes, roads, and other rural locations to showcase his style. His Instagram reels often begin with him working in the fields before taking an unexpected turn. He transforms from his everyday rural look into carefully styled outfits featuring shirts, coats, trousers, boots, sunglasses, and watches.

One of his latest reels has crossed 11.4 million views. The video begins with Nishant walking barefoot through a muddy field while carrying a basket used for scattering seeds. Dressed in grey shorts, he appears completely at home in the rural setting. The video then cuts to a series of sharply styled fashion looks.

He appears in a powder blue shirt with wide-legged trousers, sunglasses, and a gold-coloured watch. The next look features a white shirt, striped tie, and jeans, followed by a black overcoat. He later switches to a corporate-inspired outfit with a black blazer, trousers and tie before ending the reel in a more relaxed combination of jeans and a loose-fitting shirt.

In another reel, Nishant plays with the perception that men from villages cannot dress well. The video begins with the line, "Gaon ke ladke can't dress well," before he appears in a crisp white shirt, light blue denim, a printed tie, boots and a long coat.

His fashion videos are built around a similar contrast. Muddy fields, agricultural work and village surroundings suddenly give way to carefully planned outfits and confident poses. His usual looks include oversized shirts, relaxed trousers, long coats and wide-leg silhouettes, with neutral shades such as white, black, grey, charcoal and faded denim featuring prominently.

The rural locations have also become an important part of his visual identity. He poses around mud-and-tiled houses, courtyards, trees, riverbanks and highways, proving that a fashion reel does not necessarily need a studio backdrop.

The dramatic transformations have also given rise to a running joke among his followers, who have started calling him an "aura farmer."

Nishant has built a following of more than 41,000 on Instagram, where he combines farming, fitness, and fashion. His reels have also caught the attention of Bollywood celebrities. In a video shared on October 5, actor Bhumi Pednekar reacted with "Kya baat hai". Shibani Dandekar praised his style, while Anusha Dandekar commented on his fashion choices.