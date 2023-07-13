Javed Akhtar Posts Cryptic Tweet, Users React With Hilarious Memes

Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar

Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar keeps his followers entertained with his diverse range of posts, spanning from poetry to messages on important national or international issues, his work, travels, and more.

Today, he shared a cryptic post on Twitter that has left all his followers wondering what it was all about.

Just a few hours ago, he shared a tweet that read 'Pi' (in Hindi) and left people bamboozled.

पी — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) July 13, 2023

The unclear but instantly noticed tweet sparked internet discussion as individuals tried to figure out what it meant. People are writing pretty funny remarks in the comment section in an attempt to decipher this mysterious statement.

The majority of users connected this tweet to drinking alcohol and shared jokes about it.

"This is a coded message from London; experts need to decipher it," commented a user.

"Sir, don't give mobiles to children; they type and send anything," wrote another user.

"When many followers were directly relating this tweet to drinking alcohol, a third user wrote that "Javed Saab reminds us to drink water and stay hydrated."

This is not the first time that the cryptic tweets by Javed Akhtar have started a series of memes and hilarious comments.

کن — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) June 19, 2023

Last month, he also shared a few mysterious tweets that left the users perplexed and guessing what they were all about.