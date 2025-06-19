Donald Trump-Asim Munir Lunch Leaves Internet Full Of Memes

Weeks after the India-Pakistan stand-off, US President Donald Trump hosted Asim Munir, the Pakistani Army Chief-turned-Field Marshal, for a private lunch at the White House.

The rare meeting came amid rising tensions between Israel and Iran, with Munir's visit drawing attention due to Pakistan's close ties with Tehran. "They know Iran better than most," Trump told reporters. Munir was accompanied by ISI chief Lt Gen Asim Malik during the hour-long meeting.

While no details of the discussion were made public, the internet filled in the blanks. Memes have taken over, with edits of Trump and Munir "brokering world peace over biryani" now flooding social feeds.

A user on X, wrote, "Trump giving free food to Munir so that Pakistan can backstab Iran when the time comes."

One widely shared meme used a scene from the film 3 Idiots, showing the protagonists with plates piled high with food. The caption read, "First visuals from Trump and Asim Munir's lunch emerge."

Another popular meme featured a scene from a Sadashiv Amrapurkar film, where his character sits at a lavishly loaded dinner table saying, "Had to scrub and scrub while bathing, only then did the stench of poverty leave my body."

The clip carried the caption, "Donald Trump after meeting Asim Munir."

This viral clip showed scenes from a classic Amrish Puri-Anil Kapoor film Rishtey. In it, Puri's character declares, "You've never even seen a cake like this in your life. Today, I'll make you taste it." He then force-feeds cake to Anil's character, following it up with, "This is the world's rarest liquor, you've never even smelled it. Today, I'll make you drink it." "You worthless two-penny man," the character says.

The meme was captioned, "Donald Trump with Asim Munir in the White House."

A scene from Chain Kulii Ki Main Kulii (2007), featuring young Zain Khan, also found its way into the meme fest.

When Asim Munir asked for a loan,



According to Trump, the luncheon was his way of thanking Munir for helping prevent a full-blown war with India after four days of missile and drone exchanges in May. Trump praised both Munir and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling them "very smart people" for defusing what he claimed could've escalated into a nuclear conflict.