Japanese Woman In Mumbai Calls Out Internet's Negative Portrayal Of India, Video Viral

A Japanese woman living in Mumbai has questioned the negative coverage of India on the internet. In an Instagram video titled, 'What I have realised since moving to India,' Hikaru-san, a Japanese social media creator who moved to India's financial capital eight months ago, shared her own experience in the country.

Hikaru-san explained that moving to India changed the way she perceived so many things. She said it was one of the reasons why she wanted to show how 'beautiful and amazing' India truly was to the world.

“Perhaps it is difficult to understand what is good about a place until you actually live there. I live in Mumbai, and India is such a vast country. I think things can be completely different depending on the location. So, I am only talking about what I have experienced and felt while living in Mumbai," said Hikaru-san.

Hikaru-san pointed out that social media feeds often push content that only highlights India's poverty, dirty surroundings, and other negative aspects about India.

“I have never really encountered anyone strange or had any particularly unpleasant experiences. There are things that surprise me, of course, but they are really just little things. I have never experienced any of the things that people make such a big fuss about online. I suppose part of that is also because I have been living a safe life here.”

Hikaru-san said every country has its rough sides, but only showing the negative aspect of India for views did not make any sense.

“Every country has its good and bad sides. So, what is the point of highlighting the negative aspects of a country just to get views? Who does it make happy? Of course, I think it is important to know what a place is like before visiting it. For example, it is useful to research an area beforehand so you know what to expect. I do look these things up myself. But Japan also has plenty of dirty places," she said.

Check The Viral Clip Here:

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Social Media Reactions

As the video gained traction, social media users lauded her for showing India in a positive light. "Thank you very much for your kind words about India," said one user, while another added: "India is indeed amazing. You just don't have to be absolutely broke."

A third commented: "It's simple math. Every country has good and bad people. But India's population is in billions, so even one per cent of India's population is equal to a lot of countries' entire population. Which means, number-wise, India might have more 'bad' people, but that's just because of the massive population."

A fourth said: "Let me tell you something about this internet negativity and racism against India. This has started in the last 1-2 years. This negative outburst about India has been a deliberate attempt done by China, Pakistan and Bangladesh mostly carried out by MAGA supporter in USA."