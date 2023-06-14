Japanese Ambassador Hiroshi Suzuki Welcomes First Flight Of Pikachu Jet To Delhi

The aircraft's design is inspired by the world of Pokemon.

A tweet by Japan's ambassador to India, Hitoshi Suzuki, on a Pokemon-themed Boeing 787 has grabbed the attention of social media users.

Mr Suzuki shared the image of Japan's All Nippon Airways' (ANA) recently inaugurated Pikachu Jet NH aircraft, an aircraft with a livery designed by The Pokemon Company.

"Welcome #Pikachu to India! Excited by the first flight of PikachuJet by ANA to Delhi! The Delhi sky is ready to shine. #pika-pika! #pokemon #boeing #787 #Dreamliner #PikachuJetNH," he wrote on Twitter.

The main attraction is, as the name implies, Pikachu, a popular mouse-like character that appears in the Pokemon franchise.

Pikachu is the mascot of the Pokemon series and one of the most famous cartoon characters in the world.

Everything about the aircraft, from its exterior to its interior, is drawn from the world of Pokemon. Rayquaza's image is all over the plane's exterior, including the fuselage. Over 200 seats on the plane are covered with flying Pikachu.

The post has become popular among Pokemon fans and other social media users. The photograph garnered approximately 15,000 views on Twitter within two hours after being posted, and users commented with delight.

"Hopefully, official Nintendo distribution will start in India. I have fond memories of Pokemon from my childhood, but Nintendo has always ignored the Indian market. No official distribution, no official service My beloved DS broke, and I could never fix it," wrote one user.

"Wowww... That's just so awesome... I showed it to my little sister, and she liked it very much," commented another user.

"Pokemon, Doraemon, and Shinchan made a soft corner in my heart about Japan," wrote a third user.