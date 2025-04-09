After Turkey And US, Pikachu Now Marches In Israel Against Netanyahu

It wasn't just the slogans or the thumping of drums on the streets of Tel Aviv this week when people came out to demonstrate against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. It was also Pikachu - the bright yellow Pokemon - marching among thousands of angry Israelis. The costumed figure stood out in a sea of protest signs and flags.

The character - already seen in anti-government protests in Turkey and the United States - has come to represent rebellion in its most colourful, disarming form.

Videos of the Tel Aviv "Pikachu protester" went viral on social media in no time.

From Israel to the USA, Pikachu is joining the global protest!🌍 #PikachuInProtest pic.twitter.com/v91dYVDRUy — Abid Ihsan (@ihsanabid1995) April 6, 2025

On April 5, tens of thousands flooded the streets of Israel's economic capital. Smaller protests erupted across the country too.

The anger isn't new - these protests began more than two years ago, initially against judicial reforms pushed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Then came the Hamas attack on October 7. Protesters stood in support of victims and demanded the return of hostages - 251 taken.

But now, the focus is shifting. Frustration is growing, especially with Netanyahu. Many accuse him of continuing the war in Gaza just to hold onto power, despite facing corruption charges.

The protests have taken shape across key areas of Tel Aviv. At Hostages' Square, near the art museum, the crowd focuses on the captives held in Gaza, steering away from political slogans. But just a few streets away in Habima Square, the clear message is: Netanyahu must go.

Near the army headquarters on Begin Road, families of hostages challenge the government's handling of the crisis. As night falls, all groups slowly merge, gathering under bridges with fiery speeches echoing across the city.

A turning point came in mid-March when the Prime Minister fired Ronen Bar, the Shin Bet intelligence chief, without approval from the Supreme Court. It sparked fresh outrage.

Then came the "Qatargate" scandal, where some of Netanyahu's advisers were accused of secretly working for Qatar. For many, it was the last straw. Holding a sign that read "Treason in Netanyahu's Cabinet," a 68-year-old protestor shouted her anger, saying she's protested every Saturday since January 2023 - each time with more reasons.

A man in his 40s who cycled to the protest, said, "Netanyahu behaves as if he doesn't care about the lives of Israelis or Gazans," as per Lemonade.

A group called "Brothers and Sisters in Arms," born out of the 2023 protest wave, is trying to keep the spirit alive. They organise aid for communities attacked by Hamas and continue to lead demonstrations. At Habima Square, they introduced Tzipi Livni - a key opposition voice - who called out not just Netanyahu but also rising violence by Jewish extremists in the West Bank.

Despite the pushback, Netanyahu's grip on power remains - for now. Though opinion polls suggest he would lose if an election were held today, his ruling coalition continues to support him, especially with the return of far-right leader Itamar Ben-Gvir to the cabinet, The Guardian reported.