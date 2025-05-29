Japan Prohibits "Sparkly" Baby Names Like Nike, Pikachu. Here's Why

Parents in Japan are now prohibited from having complete control over the names they give their children following the implementation of new guidelines on the pronunciation of kanji characters.

Japanese parents can no longer name their children Naiki (Nike), Pikachu, Kitty, Pudding, Daiya (diamond), or Pu (from Winnie-the-Pooh).

Therefore, the new pronunciation law enforced regulations to limit how parents choose to pronounce their children's names, targeting a trend known as "kira-kira," which means glittery or sparkly names.

Kira-kira names, like Pikachu and Naiki (Nike), have come under fire for confusing people in public places like schools and hospitals and often making children feel embarrassed.

The new regulations, which came into effect on May 26, are part of a revamped law mandating phonetic readings for all names included in Japan's national family registration.

The new regulation does not prohibit kanji itself. Parents are still permitted to use around 3,000 characters, but they must be pronounced clearly and in accordance with tradition.

Parents can now be asked to explain their inventive phonetic choices, and if they are unable to do so, local authorities have the authority to suggest a more traditional option, per CNN.

All Japanese residents will receive mail notifications to verify the phonetic readings of their names. Anyone who needs corrections can file a request within a year of receiving the notification.