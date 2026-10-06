"It Took Them 60 Years": Man Takes Parents On First Flight, Fulfils Their Dream

Some dreams are never spoken aloud, but they quietly remain in the heart for years. Instagram user Dheeraj captured one such emotional moment when he turned his father's dream of flying into reality and took his parents on a flight.

Dheeraj shared that he comes from a middle-class family, where some dreams are not always spoken about but simply stay in the heart. His father had always dreamed of flying, and over time, that dream became Dheeraj's dream too.

For him, the flight was not simply a first flight. It was an emotion, a silent promise fulfilled and a small part of a much bigger dream finally coming true.

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Dheeraj captured his parents' reaction after they boarded the flight.

The text on the video reads, "It took me 29 years, but it took them 60 years."

The moment carried a special meaning for the family, with Dheeraj describing it as his father's dream and his mother's first flight. Dheeraj described the moment as a forever memory, saying that dreams can come true one at a time and promises can be fulfilled one at a time.

For him, the flight was more than a journey. It was a moment of turning his father's long-held dream into reality and sharing that emotion with his parents.

Social Media Reaction

The post drew several reactions online.

One user commented, "That smile on her face."

Another user noted, "It took me just 18 years."

"Proud of you," added a third user.