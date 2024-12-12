"It Stinks": Couple Complains About 'Butter Chicken' Smell in New Home, Slammed As "Racist"

A social media post has ignited debate online after an Australian homeowner shared their experience of dealing with persistent food odours in their newly purchased home. The couple, who recently bought the property, attributed the smell to the house's previous South Asian tenants and made offensive comments, sparking backlash online. The homeowner vividly described the smell as a blend of "butter chicken with a side of saffron rice and garlic naan, lamb rogan josh, and beef vindaloo." The couple also claimed that they tried several methods to get rid of the smell including thorough cleaning, airing out the property, and utilising diffusers overnight.

''We have cleaned thoroughly, left windows open, ran diffusers overnight but the smell does not seem to ease. I have purchased an ozone generator from Amazon which apparently can help kill certain bacteria that cause smell and I'm waiting for this to come. The house doesn't need to be repainted, but I'm convinced the smell is in the walls. If anybody has experienced this and can please help us get rid of the smell, it would be greatly appreciated. The weird thing is the kitchen does not smell like this," the post read.

See the tweet here:

The post drew criticism for its racial undertones and insensitivity. Many users condemned the couple for their remarks, highlighting the importance of cultural tolerance. However, some made similar racist remarks and offered solutions. They offered deep-cleaning suggestions to help eliminate the odour, including steam cleaning carpets to remove embedded smells, scrubbing walls with vinegar or baking soda and using activated charcoal to absorb and neutralise the lingering smells.

One user wrote, "Yeah, that is an actual real issue. Having worked in real estate, it is an actual thing." Another commented, "Some of the comments under this post are messed up." A third said, "Ok why would you buy or rent a place without seeing it first? That alone makes me think this is fake."

Recently, another Australian YouTuber found herself in the middle of a social media storm after she criticised Indian cuisine for its "dirt spices". Sydney Watson's remarks drew severe backlash, with users quickly jumping to defend the historical and cultural significance of Indian food.