Australian YouTuber Sparks Outrage After Calling Indian Spices 'Dirt' In Viral Post

An Australian YouTuber has found herself in the middle of a social media storm after criticising Indian cuisine for its "dirt spices". Sydney Watson's remarks have drawn severe backlash, with users quickly jumping to defend the historical and cultural significance of Indian food.

The controversy began when an X user shared a post praising Indian cuisine, saying, "Indian food is the best on earth. Fight me." Accompanying the post was a colourful photo of various curries and rice. While the post was meant to celebrate Indian food, the conversation quickly took a different turn when Sydney Watson responded with, "It really, really isn't."

However, it was her follow-up comments that ignited outrage. Watson added, "If your food requires you to put dirt spices all over it in order for it to be palatable, your food is not good."

In another comment, she wrote, "It all tastes like burning. People who like this are masochistic."

Her remarks did not sit well with social media users.

A user commented under the post, "Sydney, as far back as the Romans people have been importing spices from India in quantities so great, Ptolemy complained 'There is no year in which India does not drain the Roman Empire of fifty million sesterces'. The point is spice goes on nearly all food."

Another taunted, "It's okay to like bland food without projecting."

"This of course, coming from the country that brought us true delicacies like 'pineapple beetroot hamburger' and 'vegemite on toast'," a comment read.

Someone said, "It's okay if you don't like spicy but condemning is where we draw the line please."

"Who cares! You stick with your boiled potatoes while we savour our flavorful delicacy," read a comment.

Indian cuisine continues to make its mark on the global stage, with four dishes featured in Taste Atlas' prestigious list of the "100 Best Dishes in the World" this year. Leading is the ever-popular Butter Garlic Naan, which secured an impressive 7th place. Following closely behind were Murgh Makhani (Butter Chicken) at 43, Tikki at 47, and Tandoori Chicken at 48.