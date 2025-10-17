Is Diwali On October 20 Or 21? All You Need To Know About Tithi And Muhurat

As Diwali approaches, people across the country are busy preparing for the festival of lights. Markets and streets are adorned with colorful diyas, and glittering lanterns. However, this time there is some confusion among people regarding the exact date of the festival. According to the Hindu calendar, the Amavasya date spans two days, leading to confusion as to whether Diwali will be celebrated on October 20 or 21.

According to the Drik Panchang, this year, the Amavasya Tithi will begin at 3:44 pm on October 20 and end at 5:54 pm on October 21. Therefore, Diwali will be celebrated on October 20.

This festival, which symbolises the victory of good over evil, is celebrated with great joy. Diwali is celebrated with great enthusiasm not only in India but across the world. The night of Amavasya, also known as the night of the new moon, holds special spiritual significance during Diwali. According to religious beliefs, it was on this day, Lord Rama returned to Ayodhya after defeating Ravana and ending his fourteen-year exile. To celebrate his arrival, the people of Ayodhya illuminated the entire city with lamps, marking the beginning of the Diwali festival. Since then, lighting lamps on Amavasya has become a symbol of the victory of good over evil and light over darkness. This festival teaches us that even in the most difficult times of life, faith and positive thinking can show us the right path.

Diwali Timing:

Lakshmi Puja Time: 7:08 pm to 8:18 pm

Pradosh Kaal: 5:46 pm to 8:18 pm

Vrishabha Kaal: 7:08 pm to 9:03 pm

Here are some of the important dates:

October 18: Dhanteras, Dhantrayodashi, Dhanvantari Trayodashi, Yama Deepam

October 19: Kali Chaudas, Hanuman Puja

October 20: Lakshmi Puja, Diwali

October 21: Diwali Snan, Dev Puja

October 22: Govardhan Puja, Annakoot, Bali Pratipada, Gambling, Gujarati New Year

October 23: Bhaiya Dooj, Bhau Beej, Yama Dwitiya, Chitragupta Puja

Thus, on this day This year Diwali will be celebrated on 20th October and the auspicious time for Lakshmi Puja will also be on the same day.