Is Diwali On October 31 Or November 1? Here Are The Details

One of the biggest festivals in India - Diwali - is around the corner, but one question has confused everyone, When is it? Some say it is on October 31, while some say it's the next day, November 1.

Diwali Puja is typically performed on the festival's main day, which falls on the new moon day of the Hindu lunar month of Kartik. The Panchang, an ancient Hindu calendar, determines the auspicious timing

According to the Hindu calendar, Diwali is celebrated on Amavasya in the month of Kartik. This year, confusion has risen over the exact date of the celebration, as Amavasya falls on two consecutive days. Amavasya is expected to begin at 3:55 pm on October 31 and last until 6:15 pm on November 1.

Amavasya falling on Diwali is considered to be auspicious. Some experts say it will be celebrated on October 31, 2024, when the Amavasya night occurs. Meanwhile, a report on Business Standard said, Diwali will be celebrated on November 1 this year, according to more than 150 scholars. The decision was announced after a meeting in Indore, where hundreds of priests and experts had gathered to determine the most appropriate date for this year's festivities.

The Amavasya Tithi for Diwali 2024 begins on October 31 at 3:52 P.M. and concludes on November 1 at 6:16 pm. People can celebrate the festival on both days and this year celebrations will last for six days.

Key dates related to Diwali 2024:

October 29 - Dhanteras

October 30 - Choti Diwali

October 31/ November 1 - Diwali celebrations

November 2 - Goverdhan Puja

November 3 - Bhai Dooj

The Diwali pujanot only celebrates the return of Lord Rama from Lanka after defeating demon king Ravana (according to Ramayana) but is also a way to pray for prosperity, good luck, and good health all year long. The Diwali Puja begins with thorough cleaning and decorating of the house.

During Diwali, the act of lighting lamps and candles represents the dispelling of darkness (ignorance, ego, and negative thoughts), not only in our homes but also in our souls.