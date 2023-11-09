The Five Days Of Diwali And The Festival's Spiritual Significance

Diwali celebrations start with Dhanteras and end with Bhai Dooj.

Diwali 2023 is just a few days away. This year, the festival will be celebrated on Sunday (November 12), according to the Hindu calendar. As the Diwali fervour sets in, the annual exercise of thorough cleanliness begins at homes across the country. This is not just any regular exercise, but bears profound spiritual significance - symbolising a harmonious blend of inner and outer purity. Spiritually, Diwali is a time for self-reflection and inner cleansing. The entire festival is celebrated over five days, starting with Dhanteras.

Here's a day-wise list of celebrations on Diwali

On the first day, people shop for gold or kitchen utensils to help bring good fortune. This is called Dhanteras.

On Day 2, people decorate their homes with earthen lamps (diyas) and create design patterns called rangoli on the floor using coloured powders or sand. Though rangoli is a defining feature of the festival, it assumes special significance on Chhoti Diwali.

The main festival of Diwali falls on the third day, when families gather together for Lakshmi Puja, a prayer to Goddess Lakshmi, followed by mouth-watering feasts and firework festivities.

The next day is celebrated as Govardhan Puja. Also known as Annakoot, it falls on the first lunar day of the bright fortnight of the month of Kartika. Devotees worship Govardhan Hill and prepare and offer a large variety of vegetarian food to Krishna as a mark of gratitude based on a mythical story that he lifted the entire hillock and kept it on his little finger to save villagers in Mathura from flood-like situation caused by heavy rain unleashed by an angry Lord Indra.

The last day is celebrated as Bhai Dooj when brothers visit their sisters, who welcome them with love and a lavish meal.

Spiritual significance of Diwali

The act of cleaning on the festival is not merely physical, but symbolises eliminating old grudges, seeking forgiveness, and mending broken relationships. Just as homes are prepared to shine brightly with the glow of lamps, people are expected to to illuminate their hearts with forgiveness and love.

During Diwali, the act of lighting lamps and candles represents the dispelling of darkness (ignorance, ego, and negative thoughts), not only in our homes but also in our souls.