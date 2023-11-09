Diwali 2023: 12 Different Reasons Why We Celebrate Festival Of Lights

Diwali is not only a religious festival but also a celebration of culture and family.

Diwali is a Hindu festival that has gained prominence across the world. It is one of India's biggest and important festivals. Diwali is also called Deepawali because people light rows of diyas (earthen lamps) outside their house in a symbolic gesture to end darkness. In northern India, the festival celebrates the return of Lord Ram to Ayodhya after defeating demon king Ravana. In South India, the festival is celebrated for Lord Krishna's victory over demon Narakasura. Diwali is celebrated over five days, starting with Dhanteras and ending with Bhai Dooj.

There are various reasons - from historical to spiritual - for which people celebrate the festival of lights. Here are 12 of them:

Symbol of inner light that protects from spiritual darkness: Diwali symbolises the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. It marks the return of Lord Rama after defeating the demon king Ravana, signifying the victory of righteousness. The victory of Lord Krishna over Narakasura also conveys the same message.

Spiritual enlightenment: Diwali is a time for spiritual reflection and the pursuit of inner awakening. It is often associated with the worship of Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity.

Family reunion: Diwali is a time for families to come together, strengthening bonds, and celebrating togetherness. The lighting of lamps and candles represents the unity of the family.

Cultural heritage: Diwali is a celebration of India's rich cultural heritage, and it is observed by people of various communities and religions, making it a unifying festival.

New beginnings: Many people start new ventures, businesses, or even their financial year during Diwali, believing it to bring good luck and success.

Festive decorations: Homes are adorned with colourful rangoli, lights, and candles, creating a vibrant and welcoming atmosphere.

Feasting and sweets: Diwali is a time for delicious sweets and savoury dishes. Families exchange sweets and gifts as a sign of love and goodwill.

Fireworks: Spectacular fireworks light up the night sky, adding to the festive spirit and symbolising the victory of light over darkness.

Traditions and rituals: Diwali is steeped in traditions and rituals, including the worship of deities, performing puja, and lighting lamps (diyas).

Giving gifts: Exchanging gifts during Diwali is a way of expressing love and appreciation for one another. It's a gesture of goodwill and generosity.

Respect for elders: Younger members of the family seek the blessings of their elders, touching their feet as a mark of respect and love.

Charity and compassion: Diwali is a time to share one's prosperity with those in need. Many people engage in charitable activities during the festival, helping the less fortunate.

All these reasons reflect the multifaceted nature of Diwali, which is not only a religious festival but also a celebration of culture, family, and the triumph of positivity in our lives.