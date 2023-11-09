Diwali 2023: 5 Indian Cities To Experience The Festival Of Lights

Diwali is a time of lights, love and laughter.

Diwali, the festival of lights, is a time when India comes alive with vibrant colours and joyous celebrations. It is a time of lights, love and laughter. People from all corners of the country organise big functions on the occasion to spread the festival fervour. Diwali festivities last for five days, starting with Dhanteras. Next is Chhoti Diwali, followed by actual Diwali, Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj. But there are five popular places in India that stood out as the ultimate destinations to immerse oneself in the magic of Diwali.

Jaipur (Rajasthan): The Pink City takes Diwali to a whole new level. During the festival time, Jaipur is covered in strings of twinkling lights, and the majestic Amer Fort is a sight to behold, glowing in resplendent colours. The markets are bustling with people shopping for colourful traditional outfits, sweets and intricate earthen lamps or diyas. Jaipur's grandeur and tradition makes Diwali a truly enchanting experience.

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): Among the oldest cities in India, Varanasi celebrates Diwali with deep devotion. Thousands of earthen lamps are floated on sacred River Ganga, creating a mesmerising spectacle. Devotees and tourists gather at the ghats (river banks) to witness the spiritual rituals, aarti ceremonies and the breathtaking display of lights, to feeling the divine connection that Diwali brings.

Amritsar (Punjab): In the northern state of Punjab, Amritsar celebrates Diwali with a unique blend of Sikh tradition and festivity. The Golden Temple, an architectural masterpiece, is beautifully illuminated, reflecting its golden splendour in the surrounding Sarovar (pond). The night sky is lit up with fireworks and people relished delicious Punjabi sweets.

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Mumbai puts on a spectacular show for Diwali. The entire cityscape turns into a canvas of vibrant lights and firecrackers. People of all backgrounds join the celebrations with equal enthusiasm. The famous Marine Drive transforms into a dazzling promenade of lights and families exchange gifts and sweets, adding warmth to the festive air.

Kolkata (West Bengal): In the eastern part of India, Kolkata celebrates Diwali with its own charm. The city is known for its grand Kali Puja, dedicated to the goddess Kali. Artistic clay idols of the goddess adorned homes and streets, and a vibrant carnival atmosphere take over the city. The sound of dhak (traditional drums) and the aroma of delicious Bengali sweets fill the air.

Each of these five places offer a unique and unforgettable way to experience Diwali, showcasing India's rich cultural diversity and traditions. From the ghats of Varanasi to the exuberant celebrations of Mumbai, Diwali's magic shines brightly across the country, making it a festival that draws people from all over the world.