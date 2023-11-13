For Diwali 2023, Sushmita Sen Still Looks Enthralling In Her 18-Year-Old Saree From Koffee With Karan 2005

Sushmita Looked Enthralling In Her 18-Year-Old Koffee With KaranSaree

Sushmita Sen's grace and poise are unmatchable. This Diwali, the actress made a case for sustainable fashion when she draped a saree for festive celebrations. Sushmita's golden sheersaree was first seen in her Koffee With Karan episode back in 2005. The sheer saree showcased shimmery sequined details on a base of beige and sequined borders which added festive glam to the look. Sushmita teamed the look with a full-sleeved golden blouse that featured a deep V-neckline. She accessorised the look with an emerald-encrusted statement necklace. For makeup, she kept it minimal with kohl-laden smokey eyes, a muted brown lip colour and well-contoured cheeks.

Sushmita Sen recently attended a Diwali bash with Rohman Shawl in an exquisite black saree. The black net saree had embroidery in gold and pink at the borders and delicate pink floral detailing at the pallu. Sushmita added a modern spin to the look with a low-neck black. For accessories, she wore a heavy choker necklace made from pearls. Leaving her hair loose in a sleek manner, Sushmita opted for pink makeup, a matte lip tint, and a rosy blush on the cheeks.

Sushmita Sen turned into a fabulous muse for Anushree Reddy as she walked the ramp for the designer in a stunning yellow lehenga at the Lakme Fashion Week 2023. The shimmery outfit consisted of an embellished blouse and a gorgeous flared lehenga skirt and she carried a matching dupatta with elaborate embroidery work to complete the traditional look. For accessories, Sushmita wore a statement necklace, a pair of studded danglers, and statement rings. Her glam makeup included kohl-laden smoky eyes, ample mascara, and a glossy brown lip tint.

Sushmita Sen's exquisite ethnic dressing has won our hearts.

