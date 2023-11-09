Diwali 2023: All You Need to Know About Festival Of Lights

Diwali is a festival that transcends religious and regional boundaries.

Diwali, also known as Deepavali, is one of the most celebrated and cherished festivals in India. The festival of lights holds a special place in the hearts of millions. Diwali symbolises the spiritual victory of light over darkness, good over evil. This year, Diwali will be celebrated on November 12. During the festival time, homes and streets are adorned with colourful lamps and candles, while families come together to exchange gifts, sweets, and warm wishes. People from all corners of the world flocked to India to experience this grand celebration.

Here are some essential things to know about Diwali:

Significance of the festival: Diwali has both religious and cultural significance. It symbolises the spiritual victory of light over darkness and good over evil - it means this is a time to destroy all our darkness and thoughts, and eradicate dark shadows and evil. It is also believed that the spirits of our forefathers visit the earth on Mahalaya and return to their heavenly abode after the Shraddha Paksha (15-day period) on Diwali so their path is lit with firecrachers. Many different communities and religions in India celebrate Diwali, making it a unifying festival.

Date of the festival: Diwali is observed on the 15th day of the Hindu month of Kartika, typically falling between October and November. The festival lasts for five days, with the main day celebrated on the third day. The other days are Dhanteras, Chhoti Diwali, Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj.

Lighting of lamps and candles: The central theme of Diwali is the illumination of lamps and candles. Homes, streets, and public places are adorned with colourful earthen lamps called "diyas" and decorative candles. The idea is to dispel darkness and welcome prosperity.

Rangoli: A Rangoli is a traditional Indian art form where intricate patterns and designs are created on the floor using coloured powders, flowers, or rice. During Diwali, Rangolis are made to welcome guests and symbolise good luck.

Exchange of gifts: One of the most delightful aspects of Diwali is the exchange of gifts and sweets. Families and friends exchange presents and indulge in delicious homemade sweets like laddoos, barfis and jalebis.

Bursting of firecrackers: This is a significant part of Diwali celebrations, but the Supreme Court has imposed a nationwide ban on bursting of firecrackers due to rising levels of pollution. Many states in India have started promoting eco-friendly celebrations with fewer or no fireworks.

Special pujas: Diwali is a time for special prayers and rituals. People visit temples, light lamps and perform pujas (prayers) to seek blessings from deities. Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity, is particularly worshipped during this festival.

Diwali around the world: The festival is celebrated not only in India but also by Indian communities worldwide. In places like Nepal, Sri Lanka, Fiji, and various other countries with a significant Indian population, Diwali is observed with enthusiasm. In UK and UK too, the day is celebrated with pomp and fervour.

The legend of Ramayana: One of the most famous stories associated with Diwali is the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya after defeating the demon king Ravana. The lighting of lamps symbolises the people of Ayodhya illuminating their city to welcome their beloved prince.

Community and togetherness: Diwali is a time for family reunions and social gatherings. It's an occasion for forgiveness, renewal of relationships, and the strengthening of bonds with loved ones.

Diwali is a festival that transcends religious and regional boundaries, spreading the message of light, love, and hope. Whether you're in India or anywhere else in the world, understanding the significance and customs of Diwali can help you appreciate this beautiful celebration of life and culture.