Chhoti Diwali 2025: Naraka Chaturdashi Puja Time, Rituals And Significance

Chhoti Diwali, also known as Narak Chaturdashi, is being celebrated today i.e on October 19. It is the second day of the five-day-long Diwali festivity, which starts with Dhanteras. This significant festival marks the triumph of Lord Krishna over the demon Narakasura, symbolising the victory of good over evil.

Chhoti Diwali 2025: Shubh Muhurat

As per the Hindu Panchang, the Chaturdashi Tithi for Naraka Chaturdashi in 2025 begins at 1:51 PM on October 19 and ends at 3:44 PM on October 20. This period is considered especially auspicious, with several powerful yogas and muhurats occurring during this time:

Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga – Auspicious throughout the day

Brahma Muhurta – 4:43 AM to 5:34 AM

Abhijit Muhurta – 11:43 AM to 12:29 PM

Vijay Muhurta – 2:00 PM to 2:45 PM

Twilight Muhurat – 5:47 PM to 6:13 PM

Evening Sandhya – 5:47 PM to 7:03 PM

Amrit Kaal – 9:59 AM to 11:44 AM

Amrit Siddhi Yoga – Begins 5:49 PM and continues till 6:25 AM the next day

These timings are ideal for spiritual rituals, prayers, and beginning new ventures during Naraka Chaturdashi.

Chhoti Diwali 2025: History and Significance

Chhoti Diwali, celebrated a day before Diwali, is also known as Naraka Chaturdashi. This festival commemorates the victory of Lord Krishna over the demon king Narakasura. According to legend, Narakasura had imprisoned 16,000 girls. After Lord Krishna defeated him, the girls sought his advice on their future, fearing societal rejection. Lord Krishna and his wife Satyabhama then decided that the girls would marry Lord Krishna, and he would accept them as his wives.

Chhoti Diwali is a time for spiritual renewal, cleansing, and seeking blessings. It's an occasion to reflect on the victory of good over evil and to seek protection from negative energies. The festival encourages individuals to purify their minds, bodies, and surroundings, preparing them for the grand celebration of Diwali.

Chhoti Diwali 2025: Rituals

On Chhoti Diwali, many people take a holy bath, known as Abhyang Snan, often in the Ganges River. According to tradition, this sacred bath is believed to wash away past sins and save one from suffering in hell. The bath typically involves applying a mixture of sesame oil and ubtan (a paste made from gram flour, turmeric, and other ingredients) to purify the body.

After the bath, people wear new clothes and enjoy a festive breakfast. In Maharashtra, traditional dishes like puran poli and misal pav are popular. In the evening, homes are lit up with diyas, and people indulge in a variety of sweets and delicacies.