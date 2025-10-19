Happy Chhoti Diwali 2025: Wishes, Greetings, Facebook And WhatsApp Status To Share

Chhoti Diwali 2025: Chhoti Diwali, also known as Narak Chaturdashi, is being celebrated today i.e on October 19. It is the second day of the five-day-long Diwali festivity, which starts with Dhanteras. This significant festival marks the triumph of Lord Krishna over the demon Narakasura, symbolising the victory of good over evil. As per the Hindu Panchang, the Chaturdashi Tithi for Naraka Chaturdashi in 2025 begins at 1:51 PM on October 19 and ends at 3:44 PM on October 20. This period is considered especially auspicious, with several powerful yogas and muhurats occurring during this time.

On Chhoti Diwali, here are some messages and images you can send to your friends and family:

A celebration of ending all the negativities and embracing the positivity, here's wishing you a very happy Chhoti Diwali

Chhoti Diwali reminds us that in the end evil never survives. It has to end. Happy Chhoti Diwali.

On Naraka Chaturdashi, here's wishing you a happy, healthy life. May you always grow and prosper.

May Lord Krishna's blessing be upon on this festive occasion. Happy Chhoti Diwali.

May the light shines through your bring and you always shine bright. Happy Chhoti Diwali.

May all the darkness disappear from your life and you light the diyas of contentment. May the festival illuminate your life and you reap happiness and prosperity. Happy Chhoti Diwali.

May the small lamps of Chhoti Diwali brighten your life with happiness and prosperity!

Here's to a beautiful beginning before the big celebration. Happy Chhoti Diwali!

To my dearest friends — may your Chhoti Diwali be as warm and wonderful as your hearts.

Let the glow of diyas brighten your soul—Happy Chhoti Diwali 2025 to everyone celebrating!

May our bonds shine brighter than ever this Chhoti Diwali.

Light the lamp of love in your heart, and darkness will disappear.

Every diya you light is a step towards wisdom and positivity.

The real light of Diwali comes from within — your kindness, your compassion.

Wishing you a Chhoti Diwali that's big on sweets and small on calories!

