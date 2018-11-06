Happy Naraka Chaturdashi 2018: Significance, Rituals And Muhurat Timings

On Naraka Chaturdashi or Choti Diwali, demon Narakasura was killed.

Naraka Chaturdashi, also known as Kali Chaudas, Roop Chaudas or Naraka Nivaran Chaturdashi, is celebrated as the second day of the five-day long Diwali festival. Since it falls a day before Diwali, it is called Choti Diwali. According to Hindu literature, asura (demon) Narakasura was killed on this day by Krishna, Satyabhama and Kali. The day is celebrated by early morning religious rituals and festivities follow on. On this day, a bitter berry called kareet is crushed under the feet as a symbol killing Narakasura, symbolising evil and removal of ignorance.



The day begins with an age-old ritual of Abhyang Snan, a holy bath taken before the sunrise. People wake up early in the morning to perform the holy bath with ubtan made up of sesame oil, rose water and Ganga water before the sunrise. The day is thus referred as Roop Chaudas or Roop Chaturdashi. After the sunset, the house and porch are decorated with diyas and candles to welcome Goddess Lakshmi.

Here are Muhurat timings for Naraka Chaturdashi according to drikpanchang.com:

Abhyang Snan time - 04:59 am to 06:40 am

Duration - 1 Hour 41 Mins

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins- 23:46 on November 5, 2018

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends - 22:27 on November 6, 2018

In Goa and parts of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Deepavali is traditionally celebrated on Naraka Chathurdasi day while the rest of India celebrates it on the no moon night (Amavasya). In Karnataka the festival of Deepavali starts from Naraka Chathurdashi and extends till Bali Padyami, celebrated in honour of the return of the (Daitya)-king Bali to earth, co-inciding with Bhai Dooj on October 8 this year.



