Happy Deepavali: Heartfelt Messages You Can Send To Your Loved Ones

Deepavali or Diwali is the festival of lights celebrated across India and the world. The festival symbolizes victory of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance. The world "deepavali" means "row or series of lights". In the Hindu mythology as depicted in the holy epic Ramayana, Diwali is the day Lord Rama, Sita, Lakshmana and Hanuman reached Ayodhya after an exile of 14 years and defeating demon king Ravana. On this day Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of prosperity and wealth, is worshipped. According to Vedic legend, on the night of Diwali, Goddess Lakshmi married Lord Vishnu. Lord Ganesha, the elephant-headed son of Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva, also remembered as the "remover of obstacles".

Happy Deepavali: Diwali is celebrated as victory of good over evil.

