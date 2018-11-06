Happy Deepavali: Heartfelt Messages You Can Send To Your Loved Ones

On Deepavali 2018, here are some Diwali images, greetings, wishes and Whatsapp images that you can send to your friends and family.

Updated: November 06, 2018 11:06 IST
Happy Deepavali 2018: Diwali will be observed on November 7.

New Delhi: 

Deepavali or Diwali is the festival of lights celebrated across India and the world. The festival symbolizes victory of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance. The world "deepavali" means "row or series of lights". In the Hindu mythology as depicted in the holy epic Ramayana, Diwali is the day Lord Rama, Sita, Lakshmana and Hanuman reached Ayodhya after an exile of 14 years and defeating demon king Ravana. On this day Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of prosperity and wealth, is worshipped.  According to Vedic legend, on the night of Diwali, Goddess Lakshmi married Lord Vishnu. Lord Ganesha, the elephant-headed son of Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva, also remembered as the "remover of obstacles".

Happy Deepavali: Diwali is celebrated as victory of good over evil.

On Deepavali 2018, here are some Diwali images, greetings, wishes and Whatsapp images that you can send to your friends and family:

May Goddess Lakshmi bless you and your family in abundance. May the year be a prosperous one for you. Happy Diwali.

Happy Diwali: Diwali is celebrated as victory of knowledge over ignorance.

Deepavali ka tyohar aapke jeewan mein laaye khushiyon ki bahaar.. Deepavali ki dher saari shubhkamnaayein!

Happy Diwali: May this Diwali brighten up your day and light up your life!

Wish you and your family a very very Happy Diwali! May the lights guide you and brightness never leave your side.

Happy Diwali: Celebrate the day with friends and family.

Deepak ki tarah har pal jhilmilati rahe aapki zindagi... roshan rahe, aabad rahe, yahi hai hamari dua aapke liye...!

May the colours of rangoli fill up your life with brightness and magic! Happy Diwali to you.

Happy Diwali: May the light guide you.

Deep jalao deep jalo aaj Diwali re,
Khushi khushi sab hanste jao, aaj Diwali re!
Happy Diwali to all!

Happy Diwali: Wish you the best this Deepavali!

Diwali is a day to cherish with your loved ones. May you have a great time with your family and friends Wishing you the very best this Diwali...

Khushiyaan aapke kadam choomein, barkat aur siddhi aapko prapt ho. Iss Deepavali, aapki sab manokaamnayein purn hon! Diwali Mubaarak.

