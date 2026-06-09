"I Watched Them Fight For 12 Minutes": Entrepreneur Shares Ultimate VC Pitch Nightmare

A tech entrepreneur has shared the bizarre details of a venture capital pitch that quickly descended into chaos during the remote-working era. Mert Deveci, the former founder of GodmodeHQ, revealed on X that the disastrous meeting took place over Google Meet in 2022, a time when online pitches were still standard practice in the tech industry.

The encounter began badly when the investor arrived ten minutes late to the call. When the venture capitalist finally turned on his camera, the founder noticed a woman in a bikini lying on a bed in the background.

After a brief greeting, the investor fell completely silent and refused to engage in any polite small talk. The situation took a stranger turn when the woman in the background spoke to the investor. He immediately muted the video call, turned away from his screen, and began to argue intensely with her.

Because the investor forgot to turn off his camera, Mr Deveci was forced to watch the couple have a silent, animated argument for roughly twelve minutes.

Once the dispute ended, the investor turned back to his screen and bluntly informed the founder that he had only five minutes left of his scheduled time slot.

Mr Deveci attempted to pitch his company within the remaining minutes. However, the investor dismissed the idea, claiming that rivals would kill the business. He listed several competitors, entirely missing the fact that the startup did not actually compete with those firms because he had not paid attention to the presentation. When the founder tried to clarify what his company actually did, the investor simply said thank you and abruptly ended the call.