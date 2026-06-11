International Yoga Day 2026: Date, Theme, History, Celebrations, And More

International Day of Yoga 2026: Rooted in India's ancient wisdom and embraced across continents, the International Yoga Day is observed on June 21 annually to celebrate the time-tested tradition that supports healthy, active and graceful ageing. The word 'yoga', derived from Sanskrit, means to join or to unite, symbolising the union of body and consciousness. The International Day of Yoga aims to raise awareness of the many benefits of practising yoga.

History of International Yoga Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi first proposed the idea for International Yoga Day during the opening address of the 69th session of the UN General Assembly on September 27, 2014.

"Yoga is an invaluable gift from our ancient tradition. Yoga embodies unity of mind and body, thought and action -- a holistic approach [that] is valuable to our health and our well-being. Yoga is not just about exercise; it is a way to discover the sense of oneness with yourself, the world and nature," PM Modi said in his address at the time.

Subsequently, on December 11, 2014, the UN proclaimed June 21 as the International Day of Yoga by resolution 69/131, with a record 175 member states endorsing it.

In 2023, PM Modi led the historic International Day of Yoga celebration at the United Nations Headquarters which created a Guinness World Record for the participation of yoga enthusiasts of most nationalities.

Theme Of International Yoga Day 2026

The theme of this year's International Yoga Day is "Yoga for Healthy Ageing," which seeks to position yoga as a tool for promoting longevity, mobility, and preventive healthcare. The theme is intended to help people focus on not only lifespan but also 'healthspan', which is the period of life spent in good health.

The role of yoga in healthy ageing has been receiving increased attention from the global scientific community. According to data available on PubMed Central, scholarly publications related to “Yoga for Healthy Ageing” have witnessed a substantial increase during the last decade.

International Yoga Day 2026 Celebrations

The main celebration of the International Day of Yoga 2026 will be held in Kolkata, West Bengal, on June 21. The newly-formed state government is hoping to utilise PM Modi's presence to target the Guinness World Record for maximum participation. A special drive will begin on June 14, allowing citizens to participate by giving a missed call to a toll-free number.

The Permanent Mission of India to the UN will also host people from across the world at the UN headquarters on June 18 to celebrate the ancient Indian practice. Attendees will include delegates from UN Member States, UN officials and staff, and notable individuals from various fields in New York. Meanwhile, PM Modi's yoga guru HR Nagendra will lead the celebrations at the iconic Times Square in New York.