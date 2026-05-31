As life expectancy continues to rise and countries grapple with rapidly ageing populations and lifestyle disorders, this year's International Day of Yoga theme, 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing' seeks to position yoga as a tool for promoting longevity, mobility and preventive healthcare.

The theme for the 12th edition of International Day of Yoga (IDY), to be observed on June 21, was unveiled by Union MoS (Independent Charge) for Ayush and MoS for Health and Family Welfare Prataprao Jadhav during the 'Yoga Mahotsav: 25-Day Countdown to IDY 2026', held at the Khajuraho group of monuments this month.

Announcing the theme, Jadhav said, "This theme holds immense relevance today. As life expectancy continues to rise, it is vital that we learn the art of ageing gracefully and healthily -- a concept beautifully exemplified in India's ancient civilisation, where our sages and yogis sustained longevity and vibrant health through the power of yoga and spiritual discipline." According to the officials from the Ministry of Ayush, the theme reflects not merely a wellness philosophy but an urgent global necessity as countries confront demographic shifts driven by increasing longevity.

It positions yoga as a bridge between longevity and quality of life, enabling people to age with dignity, mobility, mental resilience and social engagement.

The growing scientific acceptance of yoga's role in healthy ageing is evident from global research trends.

Data from PubMed Central shows that publications on 'Yoga for healthy ageing' increased from 183 in 2014 to 1,207 in 2025, marking a more than six-fold rise in scholarly interest.

The number of studies crossed 500 in 2020 and has continued to rise sharply, reflecting greater recognition of yoga's role in addressing age-related physical and mental health challenges, officials said.

They said the expanding evidence base reinforces what India's traditional knowledge systems have long advocated -- healthy ageing is not merely about extending lifespan but enhancing "healthspan", or the years spent in good health.

The theme also aligns with a significant economic transformation underway globally -- the rise of the "silver economy".

In India alone, the senior-focused economy, encompassing healthcare, wellness, assisted living, rehabilitation, digital health, and elder care services, is estimated at nearly Rs 73,000 crore and is projected to expand rapidly in the coming years.

Officials said yoga is increasingly being viewed not only as a public health intervention but also as a catalyst for innovation and economic growth in the senior wellness sector.

Among the initiatives supporting this vision are the ministry's evidence-based '10 Yoga Protocols for Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) and Target Groups', which include a dedicated protocol for the geriatric population, according to officials.

Tailored for elderly individuals, the protocol focuses on improving mobility, flexibility, balance, respiratory health and emotional well-being through gentle and accessible yoga practices.

The ministry is also promoting year-round engagement through the 'Yoga 365' initiative, a technology-enabled platform aimed at encouraging daily yoga practice beyond the annual observance of June 21.

Another programme, 'Yoga Samavesh', seeks to bring vulnerable and underserved groups into the wellness ecosystem.

Senior citizens, particularly those facing mobility challenges or social isolation, are among its key focus areas through chair-based yoga, low-impact routines and community wellness sessions, an official said.

The theme also complements the government's Seniorcare Ageing Growth Engine (SAGE) initiative, which promotes innovation and start-up participation in elderly care solutions, officials said.

As the countdown to IDY 2026 begins, the theme sends a message that in an ageing century, preventive, accessible and holistic practices such as yoga could play an increasingly important role in shaping the future of healthcare.

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