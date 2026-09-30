International Translation Day 2026: History, Theme And Why Translation Matters

International Translation Day 2026 will be observed on September 30, highlighting the important role of translators, interpreters and other language professionals in bringing people and cultures closer together. The annual observance recognises the contribution of language professionals to communication, international cooperation and understanding between different communities.

Translation plays an important role in many areas of modern life. It helps people access books, news, education, legal information, healthcare services and digital content in languages they understand. It is also essential for international organisations, businesses and governments working across borders.

Why is International Translation Day celebrated?

International Translation Day is observed every year on September 30. The date is linked to Saint Jerome, a Christian scholar and translator who is traditionally regarded as the patron saint of translators. Saint Jerome translated the Bible into Latin and is remembered for his contribution to the history of translation.

The United Nations officially recognised September 30 as International Translation Day in 2017. The observance aims to recognise the work of translators and language professionals and highlight their contribution to multilingualism and international communication.

Importance of translation in today's world

In an increasingly connected world, people regularly communicate across languages and cultures. Translation helps remove language barriers and allows information to reach wider audiences.

From international diplomacy to films, websites, scientific research and social media, translation is now part of many aspects of everyday life. Advances in artificial intelligence and machine translation have also changed the language industry, while professional translators continue to play an important role where accuracy, context and cultural understanding are required.

International Translation Day 2026

International Translation Day 2026 falls on Wednesday, September 30. Events and activities around the day may include discussions, conferences, educational programmes and campaigns highlighting the work of translators and interpreters.

The day also provides an opportunity to recognise the importance of preserving linguistic diversity. With thousands of languages spoken around the world, translation can help communities share knowledge while maintaining their own linguistic and cultural identities.

As global communication continues to expand, the role of language professionals remains important in helping people understand information and communicate across borders.