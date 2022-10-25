Instagram User Takes His Mother To Meet His Bumble Date, Internet Reacts

The girl explained the concept of online dating applications to her date's mother.

It is said that first dates are tricky, especially if you have planned it on an online dating platform. You go through enormous emotions - from thinking how the other person looks like to what you will talk about. However, in a unique scenario, a man took his mother along with him to his first date.

In a video shared by Instagram user Siddhesh Lokhare, the user himself searches his date options on an online dating platform Bumble. He asks out his Bumble match for a dinner date but does not tell her that he plans to bring his mother along with him. Neither does he tell his mother that she would be meeting his date. As the mother-son duo heads out, Lokhare gets a little nervous. However, when the two women meet, it is extremely cordial. The date is surprised but soon after, she touches the mother's feet and gets comfortable with her being around. The girl is also seen explaining to the mother the functioning of the online dating platform.

Watch the video here:

The video was shared three days ago and has amassed over 48,000 likes. "I met my Bumble date along with my MOM and it was... Caveat: This is shot and uploaded with the consent of both these beautiful women," reads the caption of the video.

Many internet users were surprised to see this unusual date combination. " This was unexpected," said a user. Another added, "Arehh this one is crazyy."

Several people appreciated the girl and her approach to the situation. "I still can't believe how the girl was so comfortable and didn't get awkward at all. Kudos to her. Lovelyyyy," wrote one user. Another one added, "The way they both vibed is so wholesome."