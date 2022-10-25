Matthew Perry Reveals Why He Broke Up With 'Beautiful And Brilliant' Julia Roberts

The pair dated for around six months before breaking up in 1996. (File)

Matthew Perry recently revealed why he felt compelled to break up with Hollywood star Julia Roberts in the '90s. According to PageSix, the pair became friends before Ms Roberts' made her guest appearance on season two of 'Friends' and went on to date for around six months before breaking up in 1996. Now, in his upcoming memoir 'Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing', Mr Perry got candid about how his own mental turmoil led to the end of their relationship.

Mr Perry revealed he and the 54-year-old Hollywood star had started dating by the time Ms Roberts had a cameo on an episode of the hit sitcom. However, he said he broke up with the "beautiful and brilliant" Julia Roberts because of his own struggles with addiction and not feeling "enough" for her.

"Dating Julia Roberts had been too much for me. I had been constantly certain that she was going to break up with me," Mr Perry wrote in an excerpt published by the Times UK.

He added that he felt the 'Pretty Woman' actor was "slumming it" by dating him. "Why would she not? I was not enough; I could never be enough; I was broken, bent, unlovable. So instead of facing the inevitable agony of losing her, I broke up with the beautiful and brilliant Julia Roberts," Mr Perry said as per the Times.

Further, the 'Friends' star went on to say that he can't "begin to describe the look of confusion on her face" after he broke things off.

Mr Perry recalled how the early days of their relationship started over fax in 1995 before the pair had met in person. He revealed that they used to send "hundreds" of daily faxes despite their busy schedules. Mr Perry described Ms Roberts' messages as "smart" and that they made him feel as though "she was placed on this planet to make the world smile".

However, during the time Mr Perry starred in 'Friends' and dated Ms Roberts, he was also battling drug and alcohol addictions - which not only took a major toll on his career but on his bank account as well. Meanwhile, elsewhere in his memoir, Mr Perry admitted that he asked out his 'Friends' co-star Jennifer Aniston as well years before they were both cast in the sitcom.

