Henry Cavill Confirms He Is 'Back As Superman' And Internet Just Can't Keep Calm

Mr Cavill appeared as 'Man of Steel' in the mid-credits scene of 'Black Adam'.

Actor Henry Cavill on Monday officially confirmed that he would be returning to the role of Clark Kent, also known as Superman, in the DC Comics extended cinematic universe. This exciting news comes after Mr Cavill donned the iconic red cape and blue tights in a mid-credits cameo at the end of 'Black Adam' - the new DC film starring Dwayne Johnson.

Taking to Instagram, the 39-year-old actor shared a profile shot of himself as Superman, before appearing in a video directly addressing his fans. "A very small taste of what's to come, my friends. The dawn of hope renewed. Thank you for your patience, it will be rewarded," he wrote in the caption of the post.

Watch the video below:

In the clip, Mr Cavill said he wanted to wait until the weekend was over before he shared the announcement so people could first see his 'Black Adam' cameo.

"But now that plenty of you have [seen the movie], I wanted to make it official that I am back as Superman and the image you see on this post and what you saw in Black Adam are just a very small taste of things to come," Mr Cavill said.

Further, the actor thanked his fans for their patience. "I promise it will be rewarded," he added.

On social media, this news was met with excitement. "I've said it for years, but Cavill has the potential to be the best Superman since Reeve, just give him the material," one user wrote. "I could cry. Superman is without a doubt my favourite superhero, Henry Cavill was born to play the role! I'm glad he's back," said another.

"Yes yes yes yes yes! I am so hyped for this. You were, are and always will be the #Superman of my generation," commented third. "DC finally did something right, well deserved," added fourth.

Henry Cavill previously played Superman in 2013's 'Man of Steel', 2016's 'Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice', 2017's 'Justice League' and again in 2021's 'Zack Snyder's Justice League'.

Now, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor will star in "at least one solo Superman movie" in his return to the role. His brief scene at the end of Black Adam promises a possible future standoff between the legendary Kryptonian and Dwayne Johnson's all-powerful Adam.