Watch: Johnny Depp Spotted Talking As Non-Bearded Jack Sparrow, Internet Stunned

Video showed Mr Depp interacting with his adoring fan Christine Kelly.

Actor Johnny Depp was recently spotted debuting a whole new look as he slipped into his 'Pirates of the Caribbean' character during a meeting with one of his die-hard fans. A video shared on Instagram showed Mr Depp looking noticeably different without his Captain Jack Sparrow's signature facial hair.

In the video, Mr Depp was heard doing his iconic character's voice on command. He was seen slipping perfectly into Jack Sparrow's slurred speech upon request. "Captain Jack Sparrow is in the house! Love ya, my sweet Johnny," the caption of the post read, which has over 1,300 likes on Instagram.

Watch the video below:

Another post on the social media platform showed Mr Depp greeting his adoring fan Christine Kelly and her son before giving her a hug. A photo also showed the star posing with Ms Kelly in an undisclosed location.

Since being shared, the videos and photos have taken the internet by storm. Several users praised the Hollywood actor for the wholesome interaction as well as his transformation back into the beloved character.

"Aww he (Johnny Depp) is such a kind heart," wrote one user. "What a wonderful human our Johnny is," added another.

However, some internet users were also shocked to see Mr Depp's clean-shaven face. "Is that him," asked one. "It threw me off him with no facial hair and of course he's an awesome, he's Captain Jack Sparrow," wrote another.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mr Depp has started working on his next project in which he is playing the role of the controversial King Louis XV. In August, his first look from director Maiwenn's historical love story Jeanne du Barry was released by a French production.