Instagram Creator Shows How A Momo Vendor Makes Over Rs 30 Lakh A Month

A short video by Instagram content creator Cassy Pareira has sparked a lively discussion online after he set out to answer a simple but provocative question: Does a momo seller earn more than a B Com graduate?

In the clip, Pareira documents his day working at a widely popular street-side momo stall. He begins by learning the basics-how to serve customers and how many momos make up a single plate. Although nervous at first, he quickly gets comfortable as customers pour in. "They loved it," he noted, adding that he was surprised by how famous the shop actually is.

Watch the video here:

During the first hour alone, Pareira and the team served 118 plates. After a quick break, he returned to an even larger crowd, taking on multiple responsibilities, frying momos, preparing special servings, refilling water, and distributing hot soup to customers waiting in long lines.

According to Pareira, the stall operates from 5 pm to 10 pm. With each plate priced at Rs 110, the team reportedly sold about 950 plates in one evening, bringing in a total of Rs 104,500 for the day. When calculated over a month, the earnings come to approximately Rs 31.35 lakh, assuming consistent sales.

The video has sparked conversations about income opportunities outside formal degrees, with many viewers sharing it humorously with their B.Com graduate friends.

Pareira ends the viral clip with a light-hearted message: "So share this with your B.Com friend. Bye!"

The massively viral Instagram reel has already crossed nearly 18 million views and continues to surge, attracting a flood of comments from amused and astonished viewers. One user corrected the creator by writing, “It's MOMO, not momos,” while another joked, “That's not even what I earn in a year.” Several youngsters jumped in humorously asking, “Vacancy hai? Bhaiya kaam pe laga lo please.” Adding to the banter, a viewer quipped, “Everyone earns more than a B.Com graduate,” capturing the playful mood dominating the comment section.