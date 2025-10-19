Inside Google Hyderabad's Vibrant Diwali Party That Has The Internet Buzzing

Google's offices are known for their impressive perks and lively environments, often sparking envy among employees at other companies. Google's Hyderabad office recently celebrated Diwali in style, showcasing its vibrant work culture. A video from the event, shared on Instagram, has gone viral, giving a glimpse into the tech giant's festive and fun work environment.

The Instagram video, shared by Nihar Darnay, showcases Google's stunning Diwali decor, featuring vibrant lights, rangoli designs, food stalls, games, and painting activities. The office is buzzing with excitement as employees celebrate the festival of lights together.

"Diwali Party at Google Hyderabad," the video was captioned.

Watch the video here:

The video has sparked a range of reactions on social media, with some users admiring Google's work culture and others joking about it. Some users responded with humour and playful envy. One user wrote, "This is dream work for any employee."

Another commented, "Dreamland." A third said, "Lovely."

Earlier, another video showcased Google's Bengaluru office Diwali celebration, giving viewers a peek into the tech giant's festive bash. The clip features the office decorated with marigold garlands and tables set with snacks, highlighting Google's vibrant work culture and employee perks.

The video offers a sneak peek into Google's festive celebration, starting with a glimpse of the office decorated with marigold garlands and snack-filled jars on tables. It then shifts to a lavish buffet spread, featuring a chaat station with fresh ingredients like herbs, onions, and chickpeas. A chef is seen assembling treats, while another staff member serves pani puri, a popular Indian street snack, which an employee eagerly devours. The buffet also boasts stir-fried noodles, kebabs garnished with green herbs, and multiple dishes kept warm on heated surfaces, showcasing the diverse spread.

Besides the foodie delights, the video also showcased the customised gift boxes and an array of fun activities for the employees.