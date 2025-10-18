Inside Google's Diwali Feast In Bengaluru: "This Is Not Office...This Is Paradise"

Happy Diwali, everyone! The festival of lights has officially begun with Dhanteras celebrated today. From exchanging gifts to decorating the house with lights, the festival is all about new beginnings and good spirits. But for foodies, the main highlight of the festival is scrumptious sweets and mouthwatering snacks. A video going viral on social media gives outsiders a sneak peek into a grand Diwali bash at Google's office in Bengaluru, and it has caught the attention of food enthusiasts. Google, known for providing its employees with an array of perks, marked the festival of lights with a vibrant celebration. The video begins with a glimpse inside the office, which is being decorated for the festive mood. Surrounded by garlands of marigolds, we can spot a glass jar containing a snack, likely a type of namkeen, set on the tables to meet the employees' cravings while working.

The video then takes us inside the lavish buffets filled with a wide variety of choices. First, we spot a chef at a chaat station holding a small plate with a filled treat, while the bowls on the counter contain ingredients like chopped herbs like coriander or mint, diced onions, lime wedges, crispy fried papdis, chickpeas, and a few other legumes. Next, the video focuses on a person serving pani puri, the popular Indian street food snack, followed by one of the employees indulging in them. There are also plates of stir-fried noodles, kebabs garnished with green herbs, as well as multiple servings of a dish arranged on yellow plates kept on a heated surface, to keep them warm before serving.

The video also gives a virtual tour of a buffet-style food setup featuring desserts. It included a tray of what appears to be chocolate desserts and layered pastries, with nuts and chocolate shavings on top. Finally, the person recording the video seems to be enjoying the dish, which consists of a piece of meat or paneer arranged on a bed of grain, surrounded by a yellow puree and garnished with some green herbs and spices.

Besides the foodie delights, the video also showcased the customised gift boxes and an array of fun activities for the employees. Watch the complete viral video here:

Here's how people reacted in the comments section:

A user said, "This is not an office. This is paradise."

Another added, "It's looking like a royal feast."

"Humari company party toh kya soan papdi dene me bhi nahi manti," stated a user. ["Forget a party, our company doesn't even give us soan papdi."]

A hilarious comment read, "All the characters and events of this story are fictional."

Someone compared the lavish buffet at the Diwali bash to a grand wedding and mentioned, "Google (Cross emoji) shadi function (Tick emoji)."

One more comment read, "Again, I am jealous."

The viral video has clocked around 2 million views on Instagram so far.