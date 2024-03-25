IndiGo Passenger Shares Pic Of Damaged Luggage, Airline Responds

In the comments section, some users also shared similar incidents.

From missing seat cushions to finding a screw in a sandwich, in recent months, several unusual incidents have occurred on IndiGo flights. Now, a woman recently took to social media to express her disappointment with IndiGo Airlines. Shrankhla Srivastava, an X (formerly Twitter) user, shared a picture on Saturday of her damaged luggage after her Indigo flight. "Dear @IndiGo6E, Thank you for taking care of my luggage," the user wrote in a sarcastic post and tagged the airlines.

Ms Srivastava's post soon went viral on social media, prompting reactions from internet users. Her post also caught the attention of IndiGo Airlines, which issued an apology and expressed regret. "Hi, we sincerely regret the inconvenience caused. We request you please allow us some time to check. We'll connect with you," the airline tweeted.

Hi, we sincerely regret the inconvenience caused. We request you please allow us some time to check. We'll connect with you. ~Mousmi — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) March 23, 2024

In the comments section, some users also shared similar incidents, while others criticised the airline over poor luggage management.

"Mine was also handled this well in December. Broken handle and cracked shell. I think hard shell bags are not made for airlines," wrote one user. "Faced a similar issue with them. Ground staff offered peanuts. Not even covering the cost of the bag. Then escalated it to the highest level and got compensation," commented another.

"Even my suitcase zips were torn apart during indigo luggage handling last Diwali. It was a soft luggage suitcase that's why too big breakage didn't occur. I would be traveling soon again, so now I have to replace the zippers of my suitcase within next few days," said a third user.

"Shifted to a soft bag because I travel every week. I have a question/ if you come across any recommendation of a hard case bag that doesn't break with rough handling, pls help me (for good karma)," expressed another.

"One of the worst air line I have ever seen.. very arrogant staff who thinks that they are the top of the world .. even the behaviour of the cabin crew is pathetic," wrote a user.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, a woman took to social media to share her harrowing experience with the airlines. Yavanika Raj Shah, an X (formerly Twitter) user, shared a picture of a missing seat cushion on an IndiGo flight. She was flying from Bengaluru to Bhopal on flight 6E 6465.

The airlines took note of the same and expressed regret. IndiGo said that the cushions were replaced for cleaning and the cabin crew had informed the customers. "Ma'am, thank you for speaking with us. The seat cushions were replaced prior to the flight for cleaning purposes. Our cabin crew promptly informed the customers who were allotted these seats. This is a standard practice for cleaning during transit as and when required," they wrote.