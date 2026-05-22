"Indians Are Good": Canadian Man Praises Stranger Who Helped Him At Hotel

An 18-year-old Canadian's video praising Indians has sparked discussion online, with social media users sharing mixed opinions on immigration, stereotypes and personal experiences. The teenager, Tyson Hockley, posted the video on X after an incident at a hotel where he got locked out of his room because he could not understand how to use the key card properly. In the clip, he said that an Indian man came forward and helped him get back into the room.

Hockley said that he was locked out of his hotel room and could not figure out the key, and an Indian man helped him out. Using the incident as an example, he also spoke positively about Indians and responded to criticism he often sees online. He said the video was a shoutout to Indians and added that people should understand there are good people in every group.

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While sharing the clip online, Hockley wrote that he had just been helped by an Indian man and said this was why Canada needed more Indians. The post quickly went viral and drew strong reactions from users online.

Social Media Reaction

Many people joined the debate, sharing different views on immigration, stereotypes and their own experiences. One user commented, "You are 100% right I have neighbors from Gujrat India and I honestly wouldn't trade them for the world."

Another user noted, "Indians are gem."