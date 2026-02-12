Indian Woman Shares Reasons For Moving Back To Kerala From Dubai: 'It Was About Timing'

An Indian woman who recently moved back to Kerala from Dubai with her family has gone viral on social media for enlisting the reasons behind the decision. In an Instagram video, Leeba Subin explained the rationale, stating that it was not an 'impulsive' decision and more about 'mental peace'.

"This was not an impulsive decision. It was about timing, alignment, and mental peace," Subin said, adding that the decision was fast-tracked when the family's visa renewal coincided with house rent renewal in the UAE.

"That pause forced us to look at everything calmly, practically, and honestly together as a family, and especially as partners," she explained.

Subin said the proximity of an international school in Kerala also influenced the family's decision to shift bases. While the school in Kerala is only 10-minutes away, her child had to leave home at 6 am and travel nearly 90 minutes each day in Dubai.

She highlighted that living in her own home in Kerala eliminated the pressure about rent in Dubai. Living within the community also revived her old social interactions, which was not the case in Dubai.

“Today, we are in a no-debt, no-EMI situation. That mental freedom mattered more than we realised at the time,” she said.

"What worked for us may not exactly work for you; however, one can use the framework for anything that you want to work on," Subin captioned the accompanying video.

"If you are a single parent, talk to your children. If you are a young couple with no kids, talk to your spouse. If you are a family of husband, wife, and children, talk to everyone in your family. In every situation, communication and open joint discussion is key," she added.

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 162,000 views and hundreds of comments as the majorityof social media users agreed with Subin's assessment.

"Love it when you said being with parents is a privilege," said one user, while another added: "Well said. We are also thinking the same. Waiting to finish our debt."

A third commented: "Shocking or the best part, as one may take, that is, being an Indian woman, you are happy with your decision. Generally, once Indian women move out of India to any country irrespectively they don't like or want to go back. Good luck and happy times ahead to you guys!"

A fourth said: "I cannot agree with you more on the last line #sometimes the decision is not about where life looks better, but where it feels better."