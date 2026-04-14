Indian Woman Reveals Rs 2.9 Lakh Monthly Cost Of Living In Tokyo, Sparks Debate

An Indian woman living in Tokyo has gone viral after revealing that her family of three spends around Rs 2.9 lakh (500,000 yen) a month to sustain their lifestyle in the Japanese capital. Her detailed expense breakdown has sparked a wide-ranging online debate, with many comparing the cost of living in Tokyo to that of major Indian metros. In a video shared by Sunakshi Sharma, the woman outlined her monthly expenses, revealing that rent and utilities alone account for 200,000 yen (approximately Rs 1.16 lakh), making it the largest component of their budget.

Childcare is another significant expense, with daycare for their son costing 100,000 yen (around Rs 58,000) per month. Food expenses, particularly Indian groceries, range between 100,000 and 150,000 yen (Rs 58,000 to Rs 87,000). She noted that familiar ingredients come at a premium in Japan.

Transportation and vehicle-related costs add another 50,000 to 100,000 yen (Rs 29,000 to Rs 58,000), covering fuel, tolls, and maintenance.

"Is it expensive considered to Indian metro cities?" the video was captioned.

Watch the video here:

The breakdown prompted mixed reactions online. Several users pointed out that while Rs 2.9 lakh may seem steep by Indian standards, salaries in Tokyo are typically higher, helping offset the cost of living.

Others argued that certain lifestyle choices, such as living in central Tokyo and owning a car, significantly drive up expenses, especially in a city known for its efficient public transport system.

Many also observed that life abroad often appears glamorous on the surface, but the reality of high everyday expenses, especially for culturally specific items like food, tells a different story. One user wrote, "Indian groceries costing that much is surprising."

Another said, "To anyone saying that Tokyo isn't expensive, haha. It takes a special kind of financial delusion to look at rent the size of a shoebox priced like a luxury villa. The only thing cheap in Tokyo is your inability to accept the fact that it is expensive. To live a happy life in any part of the world, that's the bare minimum!"

Some also drew parallels with upscale areas in Mumbai, noting that neighbourhoods like Andheri West can also command rents exceeding Rs 1.2 lakh per month for similar living standards.

