Indian Woman Offers Glimpse Into Google's Fancy Food Court In New York: "Tempting"

Office lunch videos are trending on social media, showcasing MNC employees enjoying lavish buffets. The latest addition is from a US-based Indian content creator who gave her followers a peek into Google's New York office food court, showcasing its lavish spread. In an Instagram video, Ritu toured the Google New York office food court, saying, "This is not a cafe, not a restaurant, not even a bakery... This is Google's New York office and trust me, I was shocked to see so many options . From burger station to salad bar to global cuisine counter to Mexican food - you get everything here."

She started her tour with a visit to Google's cafe, which had a wide range of snacks. She wondered how everything was available there. A Google employee mentioned that the afternoon menu was different from the breakfast menu.

Ritu continued the tour, narrating how the cafe had juices, flavoured water, and small bites tempting her at every corner. She could even enjoy snacks while working, giving a work-from-cafe vibe. She tried a tasty croissant and coffee. Then, they headed to the Food Court, which felt like a five-star hotel buffet with three to four restaurants and a cafe. They ordered a burger, took salad, yogurt, and fruits. She was impressed with the variety, taste, and vibe. The best part was the automated system where plates were kept on a belt and taken inside the kitchen. She jokingly ended with, "Okay Google, please hire me now."

"Snack time at Google's New York office! From healthy bites to fun treats — Google truly knows how to keep employees happy! The vibe, the food, and the energy here are just amazing," the video was captioned.

Watch the video here:

The clip has gone viral, with viewers expressing their admiration and calling it am example of "amazing work cuture".

One user wrote, "You've captured the magic of the Google NYC office so beautifully! Love seeing the place I get to work from through your lens it looks even more stunning in your reel and video."

Another commented, "Waoww !! Amazing work culture !! excellent vibes."

A third said, "Now that's motivation to work at Google."