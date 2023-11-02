Indian Teens Raise $2.3 Million From ChatGPT Creator Sam Altman And Others

Induced AI CEO Aryan Sharma and Sam Altman, the founder of ChatGPT.

Induced AI, a start-up founded by two teenagers, Aryan Sharma and Ayush Pathak (both 19), has raised $2.3 million in funding in a round led by Open AI co-founder Sam Altman. The company has also garnered support from Peak XV, Daniel Gross, Nat Friedman's AI grant, and other backers.

One of these two teenagers, Aryan Sharma, the CEO of Induced AI, recently disclosed the story of how he successfully persuaded the tech giants to invest in the company.

During an interview on the podcast Overpowered, Mr Sharma revealed how he met Sam Altman, how he convinced him of the funding, and how Peak XV, Daniel Gross, and Nat Friedman became the backers of their start-up.

"We used to send cold emails to all of these people that we would read about (industry leaders). I have embarrassing emails from when I was 14 that I sent out to people," Mr Sharma said.

"I used to come on SF (San Francisco) trips and meet these interesting people at events. We met him (Sam Altman) once or twice there. Of all the cold outreach emails, some mutuals were formed over time," he added.

"I kind of pitched him that 'I will be a secretary; I'll do whatever you want. I just want to be around you and see how stuff is happening at OpenAI' because they have been releasing interesting papers way before language models came out," the teen CEO said.

In the beginning, Mr Altman told Mr Sharma that he was preoccupied with OpenAI and Helium. About a year later, during one of their interactions, the ChatGPT creator advised the tenager to concentrate on artificial intelligence (AI).

"I went to him and told him, 'You said we'd come to AI... it has sort of happened, and it'll be awesome to have you with us'. That's basically how that happened."

According to The TechCrunch, Induced AI enables businesses to input their workflows in plain English, subsequently converting the instructions into pseudo-code in real time for numerous repetitive tasks typically managed by back offices.

The platform spins up Chromium-based browser instances and uses its technology to read on-screen content and control the browser similarly to a human in order to complete various steps of a workflow. This allows the browser instances to interact with websites even if they don't have an API.