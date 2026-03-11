Indian Social Media Users Call For Work-from-Home Amid Middle East Fuel Concerns

Calls for work-from-home arrangements are growing on Indian social media platforms amid concerns about possible fuel disruptions linked to tensions in the Middle East. The debate, unfolding widely across platforms like X and WhatsApp groups, has seen several IT professionals and corporate employees urge the government to consider allowing temporary remote work to reduce fuel consumption if supply pressures rise.

The debate comes as conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran raises concerns about global energy supplies. India depends heavily on Middle Eastern oil, importing around 55% of its crude from the region.

Some social media users say encouraging employees in sectors such as IT and finance to work from home could significantly cut daily commuting, reduce traffic congestion and lower fuel demand.

Supporters of the idea point to examples from Southeast Asian countries such as Thailand and Vietnam, where remote work has previously been used as a way to ease pressure on fuel consumption during supply concerns.

However, others have expressed doubts about how effective the measure would be. Critics say power cuts in some parts of India could make remote work difficult, while some employees might still travel during the period, limiting the intended impact.

Meanwhile, the government has sought to reassure citizens about fuel availability. Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the country currently has sufficient reserves, including around 74 days of crude oil stocks and roughly eight weeks of refined fuels.

Concerns have also surfaced about possible shortages of commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), with reports suggesting some restaurants in cities such as Mumbai have faced supply delays.

Officials, however, have urged the public not to panic buy. The government said LPG cylinders will continue to be delivered within about two-and-a-half days of booking. For now, authorities maintain that fuel supplies remain stable, even as the online debate over remote work continues.