Indian Shopkeeper Criticised For Asking Foreigner To Throw Wrapper On Road, Viral Video Sparks Debate

A viral video shows a local shopkeeper, who was selling ice cream, telling a foreigner to throw a wrapper on the road when she politely asked him for a dustbin to dispose of the waste properly. The tourist looked confused, but she eventually kept the wrapper on the side of the road, closer to the shop.

The woman named Amina Finds posted the video on Instagram with the caption, "Why some people are like that?" The post sparked widespread debate on civic responsibility and cleanliness. But some users also spoke in favour of the shopkeeper, trying to explain his situation.

Cleanliness is a growing concern in developing countries like India, and such incidents highlight the urgent need for awareness about proper waste disposal practices.

Notably, the Indian government has launched several initiatives to improve waste management in the country; for instance, the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan aims to promote hygiene practices among citizens.

But the responsibility doesn't end with the government; every individual must understand their role in keeping their surroundings clean.

The video has gone viral on social media, with many users expressing disappointment over the shopkeeper's behaviour. "Lack of care for the earth is just a no. Period," one user wrote in the comment section.

"Wish somehow they would learn. How hard is it to put out a trash can," another said.

Meanwhile, a third user spoke for the shopkeeper and wrote, "He will throw all together later, nobody will keep thrash infront of their stores, you gotta chill."