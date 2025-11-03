Rare Comet Visible In Bengaluru Skies, Residents Share Beautiful Images

Bengaluru residents were treated to a rare celestial spectacle on Saturday evening when Comet Lemmon (C/2025 A6) appeared above the city's western horizon. Many users shared images of the faint green comet, which was briefly visible.

The comet offered a unique opportunity for skywatchers to observe an icy body from the outer Solar System. "I'm so glad that I witnessed Comet today in the sky @ #Bengaluru," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

See images here:

I'm so glad that i witnessed Comet today in the sky @ #Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/RcDCqzKJzj — Ganga Putra (@Gange_putra) October 31, 2025

Why is the comet green?

The comet's green glow is caused by fluorescence of diatomic carbon (C2) when exposed to ultraviolet sunlight, not reflection. This gas exists only in the coma and quickly breaks apart, making the tail appear nearly colourless. Comet Lemmon was first recorded by the Mount Lemmon Survey on January 3 of this year.

According to NASA, the comet is headed into the inner Solar System and is expected to pass the Sun on November 8 after coming its nearest to the Earth on October 21. "Although the brightnesses of comets are notoriously hard to predict, optimistic estimates have Comet Lemmon then becoming visible to the unaided eye," NASA had said. "The comet should be best seen in predawn skies until mid-October, when it also becomes visible in evening skies."

Comet Lemmon in Ladakh skies

Recently, Indian astronomer Dorje Angchuk shared a breathtaking view of the comet when it put on a spectacular show in the night skies of Hanle, a small village in the Leh district of Ladakh.