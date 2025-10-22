Watch: Indian Astronomer Shares Breathtaking View Of Comet Lemmon In "Quiet Skies" Of Ladakh

Indian astronomer Dorje Angchuk shared a breathtaking view of Comet Lemmon as it put on a spectacular show in the night skies of Hanle, a small village in the Leh district of Ladakh. Social media users were left awestruck after witnessing the comet with a green tail streaking across the sky.

"Even in the quiet skies of Hanle, Comet Lemmon shares its stage with the ever-growing traces of human presence," Angchuk, an engineer at the Indian Astronomical Observatory, Hanle, wrote as the caption.

Watch the video here:

Comet Lemmon was first recorded earlier this year on January 3 by the Mount Lemmon Survey. NASA recently revealed that the comet is headed into the inner Solar System and is expected to pass the Sun on November 8 after coming its nearest to the Earth on October 21.

"Although the brightnesses of comets are notoriously hard to predict, optimistic estimates have Comet Lemmon then becoming visible to the unaided eye," said NASA. "The comet should be best seen in predawn skies until mid-October, when it also becomes visible in evening skies."

This celestial wonder is expected to shine bright enough to be seen with the naked eye, reaching magnitude 4 around October 31-November 1.

Social media reaction

"So beautiful! Weather has not been kind for us. How long will it be visible?" one user asked.

"Really really amazing sir. well done," another user wrote.

"Anyone who has been to Hanle will always have the magic etched in their hearts forever," a third user wrote.