Indian Railways Officer Shares Mesmerising Pic Of Cloud-Kissed Hills In Tamil Nadu

The pic was shared by IRAS officer Ananth Rupanagudi

The Indian Railways operates one of the largest train networks in the world. Its trains frequently travel through some of the most breathtaking sceneries the nation has to offer. Recently, IRAS officer Ananth Rupanagudi shared a mesmerizing picture of a beautiful landscape that shows cloud-kissed hills and lush green fields.

The picture was taken along the Sengottai-Punalur line near the Bhagavatipuram station, in Tamil Nadu's Madurai.

''Today's #railway #photo - the beautiful railway landscape on the Sengottai-Punalur line near the Bhagavatipuram station with cloud-kissed hills in the background - in the jurisdiction of @drmmadurai in @GMSRailway! Pic courtesy, Aishik Chanda!'' read the caption of the picture shared by Mr. Rupanagudi.

See the picture here:

Internet users simply loved the breathtaking image and many wrote how they wished to visit the place. They flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

One user said, ''Sir, I can sit the whole day at this site just watching the beauty of mountains and greenery.'' Another commented, ''Very sad that only few days we can enjoy this beauty, very soon blind electrification will destroy the beauty.''

Recently, Maldives' minister for National Planning, Housing, and Infrastructure, shared an image of the world's tallest railway bridge in Jammu and Kashmir. "Very impressed with the development the Indian Railways are bringing to the nation,'' he wrote while praising the beautiful bridge.

The Chenab Rail Bridge constructed 359 meters (around 109 feet) above the Chenab River in Jammu and Kashmir region, is some 35 meters taller than the Eiffel Tower.