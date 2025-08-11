9-Year-Old Jumps Into Madurai Quarry To Save Drowning Cousin, 3. Both Die

A holiday afternoon turned tragic in Madurai's Karuppayurani area when two cousins drowned in a water-filled quarry pit, raising fresh concerns over the safety of abandoned mining sites in the region.

The victims were identified as Ashiq Raja (3), son of Sultan Khan from Pandian Kottai, and his cousin Syeda Ali Sahana (9), daughter of Pukhari Khan from Narimedu. Police said the children were playing near their home when they wandered off towards a deep quarry pit, dug years ago for limestone extraction, now filled with rainwater.

According to eyewitnesses, Ashiq Raja accidentally slipped into the water. In a desperate bid to save him, Sahana jumped in but also drowned. Family members and relatives rushed to the spot, but both children were pulled out lifeless.

Their bodies were sent to the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai for post-mortem examination.

Confirming the loss of lives, a police officer told NDTV, "Investigation is on to find out if any violations were there in the way the quarry pit was abandoned after mining."

The tragedy has renewed anger among locals, who allege that so many abandoned quarry pits - some more than a hundred feet deep - remain open and unfenced across Karuppayurani, Sakkimangalam and surrounding areas. Residents say these sites have claimed several lives over the years, often when children or villagers unknowingly enter the area to play or bathe.

Activists and residents are demanding that authorities immediately secure such sites with fencing and warning boards to prevent further loss of life.