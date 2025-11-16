1 Dead, Many Feared Trapped After Stone Quarry Collapse In UP's Sonbhadra

The body of a labourer was pulled out on Sunday morning from the rubble of a stone quarry that collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra, while several others remain trapped, a senior police official said.

The exact number of people trapped is not known. Uttar Pradesh minister and local MLA Sanjeev Kumar Gond, who visited the spot in the Billi Markundi mining area after the collapse on Saturday, said "around a dozen labourers" might be under the debris.

Additional Director General of Police (ADG), Varanasi Zone, Piyush Mordia, said on Sunday that work to remove the debris from the hill has been going on since last night.

The body of one person has been recovered, while a search is underway for the others.

Police identified the deceased as Raju Singh (30) from Panari village.

The ADG said the stones that fell from the hill are quite large and the rescue efforts are taking time due to the need to work carefully.

Adequate equipment and resources are available, and the entire administration is engaged in the relief work, Mordia said.

On Saturday, District Magistrate B N Singh said a wall inside the Krishna Mines quarry suddenly caved in, trapping the workers there.

Minister Gond said the circumstances under which the mine was operating would be investigated and strict action would be taken against those found guilty.

