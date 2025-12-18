Bride Who Fixed Work Bug Right After Wedding, Hits Back At Critics

Gauri Agarwal, an Indian-origin tech entrepreneur and co-founder of San Francisco-based AI startup KoyalAI, recently went viral after a photo showed her working on a laptop just minutes after her wedding ceremony. The image, shared by her brother and fellow co-founder Mehul Agarwal, shows Gauri in full bridal attire addressing a critical software bug at the wedding venue.

Try sitting for hours at an Indian reception, and you will want to code more than ever before… — Gauri Agarwal (@gauri_al) December 17, 2025

The moment sparked widespread debate on social media, with some admiring her dedication while others criticized the work culture it represented. Responding to the backlash on X (formerly Twitter), Gauri wrote, "Try sitting for hours at an Indian reception, and you will want to code more than ever before."

Mehul clarified that the image was not staged, adding, "Not a photo op, parents yelled at both of us." He noted that this kind of commitment reflects the realities of building a startup. In a later post, he mentioned that Gauri is currently on her honeymoon but still takes meetings for three hours daily-adding humorously that "the husband is not happy lol."

The viral moment has highlighted both the pressures of startup life and the blurred boundaries between personal and professional spaces, especially in early-stage companies.