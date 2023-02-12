Harsh Goenka Shares Old Video of Indian Navy's Unique Way Of Welcoming The Bride

This heartwarming video has gone viral

A video has surfaced on the internet which shows Indian Navy officers welcoming newlyweds Lieutenant Neil and Parvathy. After the newlywed couple received a traditional sword salute from the officers, friends of the groom decided to have some fun. The groom's colleagues teased him by asking him to perform push-ups and other exercises.

The video was shared by industrialist Harsh Goenka which shows the Naval officers welcoming the couple with an arch of sabers. Notably, the 'Arch of Sabers Ceremony' is a wedding tradition in which swords (sabers) are used to salute a newly married couple. In the clip, Lt Neil can be seen performing tasks given to him. He performs 10 knuckle push-ups, and then a few chest pumps. All this while, the bride couldn't help but blush and smile.

The caption of the video reads, "That is how Indian Navy Officer Lt Neil and Parvathy got married. All three arms of the armed forces have their unique way to welcome the new bride into the tribe. So lovely!"

Watch the video here:

That is how Indian Navy Officer Lt Neil and Parvathy got married. All three arms of the armed forces have their unique way to welcome the new bride into the tribe. So lovely! pic.twitter.com/EkjI6R1JOt — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) February 10, 2023

The video was shared on February 10 and so far it has collected over 66,000 views on Twitter. This heartwarming video has gone viral and received a lot of love from social media users. A user commented, "I have experienced this in case of my son Commander in Indian Navy. In their welcome party he did some other difficult task assigned by the seniors and colleagues."

Another user wrote, "Marvellous simply marvellous system. Proving mettle before persons who matters."

The third user wrote, "So beautiful and proud moment for her that she married him."

Featured Video Of The Day Why Everyone Is Silent Near Turkey Earthquake Sites? NDTV's Ground Report